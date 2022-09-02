Swedish central bank appoints new deputy governor

Adds detail

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's Riksbank said on Friday it had appointed Aino Bunge to a six-year term as deputy governor, replacing Cecilia Skingsley who left the central bank in August.

Bunge comes from the post of vice president and head of staff at AMF Insurance and was before that director general for financial markets and institutions at the Swedish finance ministry.

The Riksbank's General Council also named Deputy Governor Anna Breman as the central bank's new first deputy governor.

The executive board of the Riksbank consists of six members, who are appointed for a term of office of five or six years.

In June, the central bank appointed the head of the national financial regulator Erik Thedeen as its new chief to replace long-serving Governor Stefan Ingves when he leaves at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Stine Jacobsen and Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

