Swedish cbank needs to act decisively to bring inflation down, cbanker Floden says

Inflation is Sweden has overshot the central bank's forecasts and interest rates will need to rise further this year, Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Wednesday.

"Developments over the summer underline the need to continue to act decisively so that inflation returns to the target of 2%," Floden said in a summary of a speech published by the central bank.

"But exactly how much the policy rate needs to be raised is something we will return to on 20 September," Floden said.

