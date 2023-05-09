Swedish cbank nearing end of hikes, but ready to act on inflation - minutes

Adds background, graph

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Inflation should fall back this year and the pace of rate hikes can slow, but uncertainty is high and policy could change depending on incoming data, the minutes of the central bank's most recent policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

The Riksbank announced a half percentage-point hike to 3.50% on April 26 and said it would probably tighten policy again, by a quarter point this time, in either June or September before the hiking cycle comes to an end.

"If the information about Swedish inflation and economic developments points towards increased or prolonged inflationary pressures, I will advocate a higher policy rate than is indicated in our interest rate path," Central Bank Governor Erik Thedeen said in the minutes.

At the April meeting, two of the five rate-setters wanted the Riksbank to slow the pace of hikes immediately. Deputy Governors Martin Floden and Anna Breman said hiking by a quarter point now would give the Riksbank more flexibility to react to developments later in the year.

"In this situation, when the risk of a wage-price spiral has abated, there is scope to take smaller steps with our rate increases," Floden said in the minutes.

