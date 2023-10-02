Swedish cbank may hike again as it frets over inflation, currency

Adds further cbank comment, background

STOCKHOLM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank may need to hike again to get inflation back to target, policy-makers said on Monday in the minutes of the central bank's most recent meeting at which the Riksbank raised the policy rate to 4.00%.

"After today's increase of the policy rate to 4 per cent, I can envisage further tightening being necessary so that we can be reasonably sure that inflation will continue down to our target of 2 per cent," Central Bank Governor Erik Thedeen said in the minutes of the September meeting.

Thedeen left open the timing of a hike saying it did not need to be at the next meeting, but could come at a later stage.

All five policy-makers struck a hawkish note, fretting that inflation may not be coming down fast enough.

"I find it difficult to conclude anything other than that the risks to the interest rate in these circumstances are on the upside," Deputy Governor Per Jansson said.

Sweden's central bank has raised the policy rate at all of its last 8 meetings to fight surging inflation. Price pressures have eased - headline inflation was 4.7% in August - but the central bank is determined to see a return to the 2% target in the near term.

Complicating the picture is a weak Swedish crown that is pushing up import prices. At the September meeting, the Riksbank said it would hedge its foreign exchange exposure in anticipation of a rebound in the crown, which has seen its value slump against the euro in the last two years. EURSEK=

The crown has recovered some lost ground since the September announcement, but will still be a concern for the central bank.

Markets see a good chance the Riksbank will hike again before the tightening cycle comes to an end. Markets are also pricing in a cut in the policy rate next year while the central bank sees rates stable into 2025. 0#RIBA=

