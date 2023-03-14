Swedish c.bank's Thedeen still expects quarter or half point hike in April

Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

March 14, 2023 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank still expects to raise the policy rate by a quarter to a half percentage-point in April, though incoming data in the light of recent turmoil in markets will be decisive, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Tuesday.

"We expect 25 basis points or 50 points - and that still applies - but incoming data will be decisive," Thedeen told a hearing of parliament's finance committee.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Johan Ahlander)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.