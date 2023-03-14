Swedish c.bank's Thedeen still expects quarter or half point hike in April

STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank still expects to raise the policy rate by a quarter to a half percentage-point in April, though incoming data in the light of recent turmoil in markets will be decisive, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Tuesday.

"We expect 25 basis points or 50 points - and that still applies - but incoming data will be decisive," Thedeen told a hearing of parliament's finance committee.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Johan Ahlander)

