Swedish c.bank's Thedeen says we may cut rates in first half of 2024

Credit: REUTERS/Bob Strong

February 15, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank may cut interest rates in the first half of 2024 as inflation has fallen, but will proceed "with caution", Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Thursday.

"There is some probability that we can cut the rate during the first half of the year," Thedeen said in the summary of a speech published on the central bank's website.

"However, there are risks that could cause inflation to rise again. Any interest rate cuts must therefore be made with caution," he said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
