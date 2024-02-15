Swedish c.bank's Thedeen says we may cut rates in first half of 2024

Adds detail from paragraph 2

STOCKHOLM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank may cut interest rates in the first half of 2024 as inflation has fallen, but will proceed "with caution", Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Thursday.

"There is some probability that we can cut the rate during the first half of the year," Thedeen said in the summary of a speech published on the central bank's website.

"However, there are risks that could cause inflation to rise again. Any interest rate cuts must therefore be made with caution," he said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.