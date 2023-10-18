News & Insights

Swedish c.bank's Thedeen says rapid rate cuts next year unlikely

October 18, 2023 — 03:19 am EDT

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swedish interest rates will need to be high for some time to come in order to make sure that inflation gets back to the 2% target and remains roughly there, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Wednesday.

Markets are pricing in a chance of another rate hike from the Riksbank but that Sweden's central bank will begin to cut rates next year. Thedeen said that he did not expect rates to come down rapidly in 2024.

