Swedish c.bank's Jansson says need to stop inflation becoming entrenched

Sweden's central bank has to act against inflation now before it becomes entrenched, Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Wednesday.

MALMO, Sweden, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank has to act against inflation now before it becomes entrenched, Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Wednesday.

"Probably the most important message I have is that, yes, households and businesses will feel the effects of tighter monetary policy, but if inflation shoots up like in the 70s and 80s, it would be even worse and much worse."

