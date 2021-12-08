Swedish c.bank's Jansson says good reasons for more active fiscal policy

STOCKHOLM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A shift in the balance between monetary and fiscal policy with governments being more active in spending would have benefits in terms of keeping inflation at target levels, Per Jansson, deputy governor of the Swedish central bank, said in a speech on Wednesday.

"With a more active fiscal policy, it would be easier to keep inflation at a level that allows monetary policy to counteract economic downturns and high unemployment in the future as well," Jansson said in the text of a speech published by the Riksbank.

He said that low borrowing costs currently also gave governments a good opportunity to implement necessary public investments.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.