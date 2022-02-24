Swedish c.bank's Jansson: January inflation not a game-changer

STOCKHOLM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A surge in underlying inflation in January was not a game-changer for monetary policy, Riksbank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Thursday.

"It is not the case that if were we to re-do the rate path now, we would have a rate path that showed tightening in the short term. I really don't believe that would be the case," he told reporters at a news conference.

Underlying inflation hit 2.5% in January and markets have priced in a rate hike this year. The Riksbank's forecast is that the repo rate will remain at 0% until the second half of 2024. 0#RIBA=

