Swedish c.bank's Ingves says Swedish currency should strengthen

STOCKHOLM, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Swedish currency should strengthen on the back of well-performing economy, Swedish c.bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Tuesday.

"The Swedish economy is doing well and it is our understanding, and it has been for a while, that the crown should strengthen eventually," said during regular testimony to parliament's finance committee.

At it's most recent meeting, the Riksbank held its benchmark repo rate unchanged at -0.25% and stuck with its forecast of a hike either late this year or early next.

"We expected that inflation would fall back a bit this year because of less input from energy prices, but energy prices were not the cause of the most recent inflation figures being lower than expected ... and that is a bit worrying," Deputy Governor Per Jansson said at the same hearing.

