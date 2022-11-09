Swedish c.bank's Ingves says FSA should hike banks capital buffers

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority to should raise the level of capital buffers held by banks in order to offset increased risks in the financial system, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday.

"The stress tests we are doing show that credit losses on corporate loans could be quite significant," Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves told reporters during a presentation of the central bank's Financial Stability Report.

"We think the FSA should raise the countercyclical capital buffer from 2% to 2.5%."

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.