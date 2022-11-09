Swedish c.bank's Ingves says FSA should hike banks capital buffers

November 09, 2022 — 05:14 am EST

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority to should raise the level of capital buffers held by banks in order to offset increased risks in the financial system, the head of the central bank said on Wednesday.

"The stress tests we are doing show that credit losses on corporate loans could be quite significant," Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves told reporters during a presentation of the central bank's Financial Stability Report.

"We think the FSA should raise the countercyclical capital buffer from 2% to 2.5%."

