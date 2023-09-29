Swedish c.bank's Floden says uncertain what bank will do at next policy meetings

Adds background in paragraphs 2 and 4-6, comment on crown in last paragraph

STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Swedish central bank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Friday it is uncertain what the bank will decide at its next monetary policy meetings.

Sweden's central bank raised its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 4.00% earlier this month - its eight consecutive hike - and said it might need to do more to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

"For the coming meeting in November and the subsequent meetings early next year, it's rather uncertain what we will do," Floden said in a presentation. "The new information will be very important."

Consumer price rises have steadily declined from a peak of more than 10% around the turn of the year but remain well above the Riksbank's target while the weakness of the Swedish crown currency has exacerbated the problem.

Still, the crown has strengthened from record lows against the euro in the wake of the rate announcement, offering some encouragement to the Riksbank.

While the rapid rate hikes have brought down inflation, they have also hit economic growth and weighed on households and real estate firms facing soaring interest payments and problems rolling over debt, raising concerns over financial stability.

Floden said on Friday that inflation is going in the right direction but the Riksbank remains somewhat concerned.

The crown is undervalued and its weakness problematic, he said in the presentation.

