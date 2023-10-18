News & Insights

Swedish c.bank's Floden says Sept inflation not decisive for rates ahead

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

October 18, 2023 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 (Reuters) - September inflation in Sweden was higher than expected by the central bank, but with another inflation outcome due before the next policy meeting and other data to consider, a rate hike is not a done deal, Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Wednesday.

"On the margin it was disappointment which illustrates the risks on the upside for inflation," Floden told reporters.

"But we have to weight that against the risks on the downside, which are mainly related to the development in the economy."

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.