Swedish c.bank's Floden says Riksbank unlikely to hike rate over coming year

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank is unlikely to raise the benchmark rate in the coming year or so, but would do so if it saw a need, Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Monday.

"I think it is pretty unlikely that there would a reason to raise rates in the period through the first half of next year, but that is absolutely not something that I am wedded to," Floden told reporters during a news conference.

"If we need to raise the repo rate and tighten policy then we will do it. But we haven't seen enough to say that is necessary yet."

Underlying inflation surged in January and markets have priced in a hike before the end of this year against the Riksbank's forecast of late in 2024.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

