Swedish c.bank's Floden says policy must remain restrictive

Credit: REUTERS/Bob Strong

March 16, 2023 — 04:48 am EDT

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Monetary policy needs to continue to be restrictive, but it is not clear what level of interest rate is needed for that happen given the current turbulence in markets, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Thursday.

"It's clear that monetary policy needs to continue to be restrictive, but which rate level that is, we have to make a judgment in the light of all these developments," Floden told reporters.

