Swedish c.bank's Floden says policy must remain restrictive

STOCKHOLM, March 16 (Reuters) - Monetary policy needs to continue to be restrictive, but it is not clear what level of interest rate is needed for that happen given the current turbulence in markets, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Thursday.

"It's clear that monetary policy needs to continue to be restrictive, but which rate level that is, we have to make a judgment in the light of all these developments," Floden told reporters.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.