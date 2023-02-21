Swedish c.bank's Floden says January inflation "worrying"

February 21, 2023 — 04:03 am EST

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A pick up in underlying inflation in January was a "worrying" sign for the Riksbank, but it is too early to say what effect it will have on monetary policy, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Tuesday.

"It was a lot to do with services, and there demand is still quite strong, consumption remains quite high in some sectors, which shows the need for a continued tight monetary policy," Floden told reporters. "But there is a lot that will happen before the next decision."

