Swedish c.bank's Floden says January inflation "worrying"

STOCKHOLM, Feb 21 (Reuters) - A pick up in underlying inflation in January was a "worrying" sign for the Riksbank, but it is too early to say what effect it will have on monetary policy, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Tuesday.

"It was a lot to do with services, and there demand is still quite strong, consumption remains quite high in some sectors, which shows the need for a continued tight monetary policy," Floden told reporters. "But there is a lot that will happen before the next decision."

