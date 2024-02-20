News & Insights

Swedish c.bank's Floden says January inflation figure no surprise

February 20, 2024 — 04:20 am EST

Written by Simon Johnson and Johan Ahlander for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The uptick in Swedish inflation in January was not a surprise in "any significant way", Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said on Tuesday.

Floden said Swedish inflation is heading in the right direction but the central bank is not convinced that the job with brining it down to the 2% target is done yet.

Consumer prices in Sweden, measured with a fixed interest rate, fell 0.3% in January from the previous month and were up 3.3% from the same month last year. Stripping out volatile energy prices, inflation was 4.4%.

The numbers were broadly in line with expectations of the Riksbank and analysts.

