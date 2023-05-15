News & Insights

Swedish c.bank's Bunge says inflation is still high

May 15, 2023 — 07:42 am EDT

STOCKHOLM, May 15 (Reuters) - It's good that Sweden's inflation rate slowed in April but monetary policy needs to stay contractionary to ensure that price growth falls further and stabilises at the central bank's 2% target, Riksbank Deputy Governor Aino Bunge said on Monday.

"We should remember that inflation is still high and still has some way to go to reach the target," Bunge said in a statement.

Data from the statistics office showed on Monday that inflation slowed more than expected in April, with underlying inflation excluding energy prices at 8.4% on the year.

The Riksbank in April raised its policy rate to 3.50% and flagged one more hike in June or September, but has fretted that price pressure could prove sticky and force it to make monetary policy tighter for longer.

