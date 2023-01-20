Swedish c.bank's Breman says not happy with weaker crown currency

STOCKHOLM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The weakness of the Swedish crown against both the euro and the dollar, which will push up inflation, is unwelcome, First Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Friday.

"We are not satisfied with a weaker crown," Breman said during a speech.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

