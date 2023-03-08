Swedish c.bank's Breman says 25 or 50 bps hike in April still most likely

STOCKHOLM, March 8 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank will most likely raise its policy rate by a quarter or half a percentage point at the next meeting in April as previously forecast, Riksbank First Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Wednesday.

"It is still most likely it will be 25 (basis points) or 50 at the next meeting," Breman told reporters.

Breman said she was concerned about the medium term development in inflation, but that it was too soon to say how that would affect the central bank's forecast made at its most recent meeting in February.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

