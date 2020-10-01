Swedish c.bankers ready to use all tools if recovery hits trouble

C.bank says significant risks to recovery

Prepared to do more if needed

Can cut rates, but likely to be last resort

Adds further c.bank comment, background, graph

STOCKHOLM, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank is willing to use all the tools at its disposal, including a rate cut, to fight any setbacks to the ongoing recovery, the minutes of the Riksbank's September policy meeting showed on Thursday.

Sweden's economy is climbing back from a deep plunge in the second quarter and the central bank has said its package of measures to fight the pandemic has worked.

But with many countries reimposing restrictions due to a spike in new COVID-19 infections, recovery could yet stall.

"If we need to make monetary policy more expansionary, an expansion of the balance sheet is probably more effective than a negative policy rate," Deputy Governor Anna Breman said.

The central bank has left its benchmark repo rate at 0% since December while launching a 500 billion crown ($56 billion) asset purchase programme as well as other measures to maintain liquidity in the financial system and credit flowing to banks and households.

While the central bank has not ruled out a rate cut, it remains loathe to go back into negative territory - where it was for nearly five years between 2015 and 2019 - with Breman saying rates could get stuck below zero.

"This makes it less attractive to reintroduce a negative policy rate as potentially negative side-effects ... will be greater the longer the policy rate is negative," she said.

Deputy Governor Per Jansson said a rate cut would be needed if confidence in the inflation target eroded.

Sweden's economy is expected to contract around 3.6% this year, much less than feared in the spring and a much better outcome than that seen for much of the rest of Europe.

The Riksbank left policy unchanged on Sept. 22.

($1 = 8.9331 Swedish crowns)

Swedish rates and inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

Swedish economy:http://tmsnrt.rs/2bylYpf

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.