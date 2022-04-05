Swedish c.banker says time to rethink policy amid inflation surge

Adds quotes, background, graph

NORRKOPING, Sweden, April 5 (Reuters) - Inflation is Sweden is surging and the central bank will have to rethink its approach to policy at its next meeting, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said in a speech on Tuesday.

The war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special operation", has given added boost to prices already on the rise as a result of bottlenecks and component shortages in the wake of the pandemic.

"Inflation has been significantly higher than in our latest forecast," Floden said, adding that the Riksbank would need to conduct a re-evaluation of the monetary policy at the next meeting.

Floden did not give details of what measures he wanted the Riksbank to take or when it should start to tighten policy.

The central bank announces it next policy decision on April 28.

In February, the Riksbank voted for a plan to keep the balance sheet unchanged this year and for no change in the benchmark rate until late 2024.

However, rate-setters were split 3-3 with Floden and deputy governors Anna Breman and Henry Ohlsson voting for faster policy tightening.

Since then, underlying inflation has soared with prices in February - excluding the volatile energy component - increasing at their fastest pace since 1993.

That prompted rate-setter Ohlsson to call for policy tightening this year and even the less hawkish governor, Stefan Ingves, has admitted that the central bank needs to re-think its policy plan.

Markets are pricing in a series of rate hikes starting in September, with the Riksbank seen moving faster and further than the European Central Bank. 0#RIBA=

Swedish rates and inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson and Niklas Pollard)

