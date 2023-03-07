Swedish c.bank wants stronger crown currency - Thedeen

STOCKHOLM, March 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank wants to see a stronger crown currency as it would make the fight against surging inflation easier, Riksbank Governor Erik Thedeen said on Tuesday.

"It would be good for the development of inflation ... it would also be good for the Swedish economy," he told reporters.

"We have a belief, a hope and a desire that the crown will be stronger, but we don't have that as a target."

