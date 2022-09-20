Swedish c.bank surprises with full percentage point rate hike

STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank hiked rates by a full percentage point to 1.75% on Tuesday in surprise move and warned that more was to come as it sought to get to grips with surging inflation.

The majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a three-quarter point hike.

Swedish rates and inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

