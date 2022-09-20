Swedish c.bank surprises with full percentage point rate hike

Contributor
Stockholm Newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Sweden's central bank hiked rates by a full percentage point to 1.75% on Tuesday in surprise move and warned that more was to come as it sought to get to grips with surging inflation.

STOCKHOLM, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank hiked rates by a full percentage point to 1.75% on Tuesday in surprise move and warned that more was to come as it sought to get to grips with surging inflation.

The majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast a three-quarter point hike.

Swedish rates and inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters