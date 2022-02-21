Swedish c.bank split over policy tightening, minutes show

Swedish rate-setters were split over how fast to start tightening monetary policy at the most recent policy meeting, the minutes published on Monday showed, with discussions overshadowed by a leap in underlying price pressure after the decision was taken.

The board was split 3 to 3 a the February meeting, with Governor Ingves casting the deciding vote in favour of broadly sticking to policy.

"In my view, there are at present no reasons to be in a hurry to phase out the monetary policy measures taken in recent years," Ingves said in the minutes.

After the meeting, figures show underlying inflation in January surged well past the 2% target.

