Swedish c.bank says value of bond portfolio fell 59 bln SEK in 2022

December 14, 2022 — 06:16 am EST

STOCKHOLM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The value of bonds bought by Sweden's central bank as part of its quantitative easing programme has fallen 59 billion Swedish crowns ($5.78 billion) this year, data published by the Riksbank on Wednesday showed.

The Riksbank will probably report a large financial loss for 2022, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said in the text of a speech.

"This may lead to the Riksbank having to request capital injections from the Riksdag," Floden said. "There is a risk that this may affect the Riksbank's financial independence in the future."

