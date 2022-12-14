Swedish c.bank says value of bond portfolio fell 59 bln SEK in 2022

STOCKHOLM, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The value of bonds bought by Sweden's central bank as part of its quantitative easing programme has fallen 59 billion Swedish crowns ($5.78 billion) this year, data published by the Riksbank on Wednesday showed.

The Riksbank will probably report a large financial loss for 2022, Riksbank Deputy Governor Martin Floden said in the text of a speech.

"This may lead to the Riksbank having to request capital injections from the Riksdag," Floden said. "There is a risk that this may affect the Riksbank's financial independence in the future."

($1 = 10.2092 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.