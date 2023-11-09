Swedish c.bank says risks to financial stability remain elevated

Adds detail in paragraph 2 and 3

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Swedish financial system is functioning well overall but risks remain elevated, with higher interest rates challenging highly indebted companies and households, the central bank said on Thursday.

Inflation is too high, and geopolitical tension may affect the inflation and economic outlook further and lead to increased turbulence in financial markets, the Riksbank said in a statement accompanying its bi-annual financial stability report.

"Higher interest rates are also squeezing Swedish property companies, to which the banks are very exposed, and highly indebted households," it said.

