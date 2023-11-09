News & Insights

Swedish c.bank says risks to financial stability remain elevated

November 09, 2023 — 03:43 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Swedish financial system is functioning well overall but risks remain elevated, with higher interest rates challenging highly indebted companies and households, the central bank said on Thursday.

Inflation is too high, and geopolitical tension may affect the inflation and economic outlook further and lead to increased turbulence in financial markets, the Riksbank said in a statement accompanying its bi-annual financial stability report.

"Higher interest rates are also squeezing Swedish property companies, to which the banks are very exposed, and highly indebted households," it said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
