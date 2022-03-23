Swedish c.bank may need to bring forward rate hike - Breman

STOCKHOLM, March 23 (Reuters) - High inflation means that the Sweden's central bank may need to bring forward its plans to hike the benchmark rate and shrink its balance sheet earlier than previously planned, Deputy Governor Anna Breman said on Wednesday.

"As things look now, it is reasonable to bring forward an increase in the policy rate," Breman said in the text of a speech published by the central bank.

"But we can also wind down our bond purchases more quickly."

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

