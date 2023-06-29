News & Insights

Swedish c.bank may hedge part of its foreign exchange reserves

June 29, 2023 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - The Swedish central bank said on Thursday it is considering hedging part of its foreign exchange reserves as a way to reduce the Riksbank's financial risks.

"The starting point for this is that the amount hedged will correspond to about one-quarter of the FX reserves," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

