Swedish c.bank keeps policy broadly unchanged despite inflation surge

Balance sheet to remain unchanged this year

First rate hike plan brought marginally forward

Inflation pressure seen moderating

Adds background, detail, graph

STOCKHOLM, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank kept policy plans broadly unchanged on Thursday, stressing that surging inflation is temporary and that it remains too early to begin withdrawing support from the economy even as the effects of the COVID pandemic fade.

The Riksbank's cautious approach is out of step with many central banks around the world which are speeding up the exit from ultra-loose policy geared toward the pandemic.

Inflation hit 4.1% in Sweden in December, but underlying price pressure remains below the Riksbank's 2% target.

Swedish rate-setters raised their forecast for inflation ahead but stressed that after years of undershooting its goal, the risks of inflation falling too low remained.

"The Executive Board's forecast is that the asset holdings will remain approximately unchanged in 2022 and then decrease gradually," the central bank said in a statement.

"The forecast for the repo rate indicates that it will be raised in the second half of 2024, which is slightly earlier than in the assessment in November."

Last week, the Bank of England raised interest rates to 0.5% with further hikes to come while the European Central Bank (ECB) opened the door for a hike as early as this year amid mounting inflation risks.

The United States Federal Reserve is expected to start hiking in March.

Deputy Governors Anna Breman, Martin Floden and Henry Ohlsson entered reservations against the decision and the forecast for asset purchases.

Swedish rates and inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.