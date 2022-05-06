Swedish c.bank focused on inflation, but pace of hikes uncertain, minutes show

Riksbank raised key rate by quarter point on April 28

Forecast two or three more hikes this year

Some disagreement among rate-setters over pace of hikes

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank needs to raise rates to ensure that inflation does not become entrenched, but the pace of hikes ahead remains uncertain, minutes of the most recent meeting, published on Friday, showed.

At the meeting the Riksbank raised the benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point and forecast two or three more hikes this year with further tightening to come in 2023 as it tries to get to grips with surging inflation.

"The fact that inflation this year will be much higher than our target, is nothing we can remedy now with reasonable monetary policy measures," Governor Stefan Ingves said.

"However, to ensure that inflation does not become entrenched at high levels, and that it instead falls back in 2023 and 2024, we need to have a new, clear path for monetary policy."

Two rate-setters, however, set a more dovish tone, with Deputy Governors Martin Floden and Anna Breman questioning whether rates would need to rise as fast as currently forecast.

"I would have preferred a rate path with a total of two to three increases this year and then gradual rises going forward to a lower level than the one indicated by the rate path," Deputy Governor Anna Breman said.

While many other central banks started tightening much earlier, the Riksbank has been caught by surprise by the persistence and strength of rising prices.

In February, the Riksbank had forecast there would be no rate hikes until 2024, despite inflation already galloping away from the central bank's target of 2%.

Headline inflation then hit 6.1% in March - the highest since the early 1990s.

