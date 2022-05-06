Swedish c.bank focused on inflation, but pace of hikes uncertain, minutes show

Contributor
Simon Johnson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Staff

Sweden's central bank needs to raise rates to ensure that inflation does not become entrenched, but the pace of hikes ahead remains uncertain, minutes of the most recent meeting, published on Friday, showed.

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank needs to raise rates to ensure that inflation does not become entrenched, but the pace of hikes ahead remains uncertain, minutes of the most recent meeting, published on Friday, showed.

"The task for monetary policy has changed 180 degrees," Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said.

However, both Deputy Governors Martin Floden and Anna Breman questioned whether rates would need to rise as fast as currently forecast.

At the meeting the Riksbank raised the benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point and forecast two or three more hikes this year with further tightening to come in 2023 as it tries to get to grips with surging inflation.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters