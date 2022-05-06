Swedish c.bank focused on inflation, but pace of hikes uncertain, minutes show

STOCKHOLM, May 6 (Reuters) - Sweden's central bank needs to raise rates to ensure that inflation does not become entrenched, but the pace of hikes ahead remains uncertain, minutes of the most recent meeting, published on Friday, showed.

"The task for monetary policy has changed 180 degrees," Deputy Governor Henry Ohlsson said.

However, both Deputy Governors Martin Floden and Anna Breman questioned whether rates would need to rise as fast as currently forecast.

At the meeting the Riksbank raised the benchmark rate by a quarter percentage point and forecast two or three more hikes this year with further tightening to come in 2023 as it tries to get to grips with surging inflation.

