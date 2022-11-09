Swedish c.bank calls on banks to restrict payouts as risks rise

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Nov 9 (Reuters) - High inflation and the war in Ukraine have increased risks in Sweden's financial system and banks should strengthen their resilience to face tougher times, the central bank said in a regular report on financial stability.

The central bank said the biggest risk to banks was their exposure to the highly indebted commercial property companies, but added high levels of household debt were also a problem.

"The economic development entails an increased risk for major credit losses among major Swedish banks," the central bank said in a regular report on financial stability.

"Since the risks have now increased, the Riksbank considers that the banks should be restrictive with regard to large dividend payments and share buybacks."

Inflation is running at close to 10% in Sweden and while the economy has remained strong so far, most economists expect growth to slow significantly next year.

In a recent forecast, banking group Nordea said it expected gross domestic product (GDP) to contract 2.0% in 2023.

