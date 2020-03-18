Swedish c.bank buys 2.5 bln SEK bonds in reverse auction

STOCKHOLM, March 18 (Reuters) - Swedish c.bank said on Wednesday it had bought 1.25 billion Swedish crowns ($124.89 million) of 2025 bonds and the same amount of 2029 bonds as part of its expanded quantitative easing programme.

It bought the 2025 government bonds at an average yield of -0.313% and the 2029 bonds at an average yield of -0.037%.

On Monday, the central bank said it would it would buy securities for up to an additional 300 billion crowns this year to mitigate the downturn in the economy caused by the coronavirus.

($1 = 10.0086 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Simon Johnson)

