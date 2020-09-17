Swedish buyout group EQT to acquire Italy's Casa.it

US Markets
EQT has agreed to buy Italian online real estate classifieds group Casa.it from Oakley Capital, the Swedish private equity group said on Thursday, marking its second acquisition in the sector in a week.

Last week EQT announced the acquisition of Madrid-based online real estate ads platform Idealista for 1.3 billion euros.

"EQT will support Casa.it's continued growth and further penetration of existing markets, by leveraging EQT's strong digital and sector expertise, 'local with locals' approach, and extensive advisory network," it said in a statement.

Casa.it, founded in 1996, is the longest running online real estate classifieds platform in Italy, EQT said, servicing over 14,000 real estate agents with more than one million property listings on its website.

EQT, which did not disclose the purchase price, said the deal is expected to close in December, subject to customary approvals.

