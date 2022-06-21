Swedish budget deficit in 2022 to turn to surplus next year, watchdog says

STOCKHOLM, June 21 (Reuters) - Public finances in Sweden will shift into surplus next year after running a small deficit in 2022, the government's budget watchdog, ESV, said in a forecast on Tuesday.

The deficit is expected to be 0.3% of gross domestic product this year, switching to a surplus of 0.5% in 2023 when economic support programmes launched during the pandemic will have ended. The government targets a surplus of 0.33% over the medium term.

