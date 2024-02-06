News & Insights

Swedish banks should hold more than minimum capital, c.bank chief says

Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

February 06, 2024 — 03:25 am EST

Written by Anna Ringstrom for Reuters ->

Updates throughout with quote, detail

STOCKHOLM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sweden must ask its banks to hold more capital on their balance sheets than the minimum required by regulation and should also prepare for cyber attacks, the country's central bank governor said in testimony to parliament on Tuesday.

"In this serious geopolitical situation, we need to strengthen the preparedness of the entire financial system, and it is of great importance to work to increase resilience to cyber attacks, among other things," Erik Thedeen said.

While the resilience in the financial system was continuously improving, this was not keeping up with the rapid pace at which threats were developing, the Riksbank chief added.

He said a mix of geopolitical turmoil, highly leveraged property companies and the high level of private debt in Sweden mean that the risks in the financial system are elevated, and that banks must take this into account.

"The Riksbank therefore considers that the major banks should for the time being aim to have a margin down to the formal capital requirements that is not less than the upper limit set by the banks themselves for their management buffers," Thedeen said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik and Essi Lehto)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.