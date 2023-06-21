News & Insights

Commodities

Swedish bank SEB to buy Lufthansa payments union for $491 mln

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

June 21, 2023 — 01:11 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, June 21 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB SEBa.ST said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy all shares in Lufthansa's LHAG.DE AirPlus Servicekarten for 450 million euros ($491 million).

Together, SEB's Kort unit and AirPlus will become "a European leader in corporate payment solutions", while also boosting SEB's broader corporate banking ambitions in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and northern Europe, the company said.

($1 = 0.9163 euros)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.