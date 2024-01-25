News & Insights

Swedish bank SEB sets bigger-than-expected dividend

January 25, 2024 — 01:16 am EST

Written by Niklas Pollard for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Swedish bank SEB SEBa.ST on Thursday proposed a bigger-than-expected annual shareholder payout in the shape of ordinary and special dividends as it reported a fourth-quarter net profit somewhat below market expectations.

The payout was structured as an ordinary dividend of 8.50 crowns per share with an additional disbursement of 3 crowns. The bank also said late on Wednesday it would utilise an existing mandate to initiate a 1.75 billion crown share buyback.

It said in a statement net profit rose to 8.37 billion crowns ($802 million) from a year-ago 7.40 billion, lagging the 8.79 billion seen in a poll of estimates collected by LSEG.

($1 = 10.4424 Swedish crowns)

