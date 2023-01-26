Swedish bank SEB net profit beats forecast, raises dividend

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group SEB SEBa.ST reported a slightly bigger than expected rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday as a string of central bank rate hikes helped lift interest income while credit losses remained limited.

A year of surging inflation, in part due to the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine, has seen central banks rapidly crank up rates, boosting banks' interest income while the financial pressure on households and businesses has yet to translate into a painful jump in loan losses.

Net profit at Sweden's top corporate bank rose to 7.43 billion Swedish crowns ($728.8 million) from a year-ago 6.20 billion, beating a mean forecast of 7.15 billion in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

The rival of banks such as Handelsbanken SHBa.ST, Swedbank SWEDa.ST and Nordea NDAFI.HE, proposed raising it annual dividend to 6.75 crowns per share from a year-ago 6.00 crowns, higher than the 6.23 crowns per share seen by analysts.

($1 = 10.1946 Swedish crowns)

