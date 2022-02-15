Swedish airports operator Swedavia posts $150 mln loss for 2021

STOCKHOLM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Swedish airport operator Swedavia posted a 1.4 billion Swedish crown ($150.5 million) operating loss in 2021, hit for the second year in a row by the collapse in air travel due to the pandemic.

The 2021 loss was slightly reduced from 1.6 billion crowns in 2020, while rising passenger numbers also saw fourth quarter losses shrink to 266 million crowns from 875 million in the same period a year ago.

The state-owned firm said passenger numbers at its 8 airports totalled 12 million in 2021, up 2 million on 2020, but 70 per cent lower than in 2019.

"The outlook for the start of 2022 remains uncertain, but the lifting of restrictions in Sweden and many countries bodes well for the recovery accelerating during the year and especially the summer," Swedavia CEO Jonas Abrahamsson said in a statement.

($1 = 9.3056 Swedish crowns)

