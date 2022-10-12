Swedish 5-year inflation expectations unchanged at 2.3 in October

STOCKHOLM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among money market players in Sweden were unchanged in October, a poll commissioned by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Inflation measured with a fixed interest rate five years ahead, the horizon watched most closely by the central bank, was seen at 2.3 percent versus 2.3 percent a month earlier.

In one year, CPIF inflation was seen at 4.7 percent, up from 4.6 percent in the previous survey, the poll by Kantar Sifo Prospera showed.

The central bank targets 2 percent CPIF inflation. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 8 700 1045)(Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.