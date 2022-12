Swedish 5-year inflation expectations rise to 2.3 in December

STOCKHOLM, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among financial and business groups in Sweden rose in December, a poll commissioned by the central bank showed on Thursday.

Inflation measured with a fixed interest rate five years ahead, the horizon watched most closely by the central bank, was seen at 2.3 percent versus 2.2 percent three months earlier.

In one year, CPIF inflation was seen at 5.2 percent, down from 5.4 percent in the previous survey, the poll by Kantar Sifo Prospera showed.

Looking only at money market players, CPIF inflation was seen at 2.3 percent and 5.2 percent respectively.

The central bank targets 2 percent CPIF inflation. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 8 700 1045)(Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.