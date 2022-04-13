Swedish 5-year inflation expectations rise to 2.2 in April

Long-term inflation expectations among money market players in Sweden rose in April, a poll commissioned by the central bank showed on Wednesday.

Inflation measured with a fixed interest rate five years ahead, the horizon watched most closely by the central bank, was seen at 2.2 percent versus 2.1 percent a month earlier.

In one year, CPIF inflation was seen at 3.2 percent, unchanged from the previous survey, the poll by Kantar Sifo Prospera showed.

The central bank targets 2 percent CPIF inflation. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 8 700 1045)(Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

