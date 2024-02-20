Swedish 5-year inflation expectations rise to 2.1 in February

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among money market players in Sweden rose in February, a poll commissioned by the central bank showed on Tuesday.

Inflation measured with a fixed interest rate five years ahead, the horizon watched most closely by the central bank, was seen at 2.1% versus 2.0% a month earlier.

In one year, CPIF inflation was seen at 1.9%, down from 2.0% in the previous survey, the poll by Kantar Sifo Prospera showed.

The central bank targets 2% CPIF inflation. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom) ((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com)(+46 8 700 1045)(Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

