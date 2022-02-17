Swedish 5-year inflation expectations rise to 2.1% in February

Adds graph, Jan. inflation date, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among money market players in Sweden rose in February, a poll commissioned by the central bank showed on Thursday.

Inflation measured with a fixed interest rate five years ahead, the horizon watched most closely by the central bank, was seen at 2.1% versus 2.0% a month earlier.

The reading equalled the highest level for inflation expectations over a five year period measured in the survey, hit in October 2017, after the central bank switched to the CPIF measure from CPI.

In one year, CPIF inflation was seen at 2.4%, up from 2.3% in the previous survey, the poll by Kantar Sifo Prospera showed.

The central bank targets 2% CPIF inflation.

At its most recent meeting, the Riksbank kept its policy plans broadly unchanged, despite a surge in headline inflation, which hit 4.1% in December.

Inflation figures for January are due on Friday, with analysts forecasting that the headline number has peaked and will ease to 3.8% compared to a year earlier. SECPFY=ECI

Swedish rates and inflation:http://tmsnrt.rs/1qEN4Rz

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045; Reuters Messaging: simon.c.johnson.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.