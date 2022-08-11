Swedish 5-year inflation expectations fall to 2.3% in August

Adds detail, comment

STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among money market players in Sweden fell in August, a poll commissioned by the central bank showed on Thursday.

Inflation measured with a fixed interest rate five years ahead, the horizon watched most closely by the central bank, was seen at 2.3% versus 2.5% a month earlier.

"To us this was very surprising given the rising spot inflation and energy prices," economists at SEB wrote in a note to clients.

"This is important for the Riksbank, even though the quarterly survey due ahead of the September rate decision is more important," it said.

Sweden's central bank hiked rates by a half percentage point in June, taking the benchmark rate to 0.75% from 0.25%, and flagged further sharp tightening ahead as it seeks to get to grips with inflation running at a 30-year high.

The next monetary policy decision is announced on Sept. 20.

In one year, CPIF inflation was seen at 4.6%, unchanged from the previous survey, the poll by Kantar Sifo Prospera showed.

The central bank targets 2% CPIF inflation.

