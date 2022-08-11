Swedish 5-year inflation expectations fall to 2.3 in August

STOCKHOLM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Long-term inflation expectations among money market players in Sweden fell in August, a poll commissioned by the central bank showed on Thursday.

Inflation measured with a fixed interest rate five years ahead, the horizon watched most closely by the central bank, was seen at 2.3 percent versus 2.5 percent a month earlier.

In one year, CPIF inflation was seen at 4.6 percent, unchanged from the previous survey, the poll by Kantar Sifo Prospera showed.

The central bank targets 2 percent CPIF inflation.

