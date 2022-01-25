Swedes cash out of e-sports for princely sum

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Modern Times is turning off its e-sports monitor. The Stockholm-listed company announced late https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mtg.com%2Fpressroom%2Farticle%2F%3Fa%3Dmtg-divests-esl-gaming-to-savvy-gaming-group-for-usd-1-050-million-to-combine-with-faceit-and-create%26i%3D2DA265761E3146E6&data=04%7C01%7Ckaren.kwok%40thomsonreuters.com%7Ca7d0d1d6359d46c90e7608d9dff55567%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637787067061309375%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=gLH8BfTU2aUPdC49EoDO9fkxJ9q5NLi4sqUPSB6RV4s%3D&reserved=0 on Monday it was selling ESL Gaming, which organises and commercialises competitive video game tournaments, for $1 billion in cash to Savvy Gaming. Given MTG is quitting a growth area, the 37% pop in its share price reflects that it’s getting a rich price.

ESL’s turnover was around 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($148 million) in the 12 months to September, putting the deal at 7 times sales. Canadian peer Enthusiast Gaming trades at less than 3 times 2021 sales, according to Refinitiv data. Savvy’s plan to merge ESL with FACEIT, another e-sports outfit, may make up some of the difference.

The deal also marks another foray into gaming for Saudi Arabia’s $450 billion Public Investment Fund, which owns Savvy. The PIF last year raised its stakes in U.S. gaming companies Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard, which is being sold to Microsoft for $69 billion. While MTG can refocus on other areas of gaming, Saudi’s need to identify post-oil money-spinners is more pressing. (By Oliver Taslic)

